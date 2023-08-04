Oriental Trimex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore, down 83.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 83.96% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 up 102.58% from Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 up 308.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Oriental Trimex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.75 in June 2022.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 5.90 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given -21.85% returns over the last 6 months and -63.01% over the last 12 months.