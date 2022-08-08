 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Trimex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 144.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2022 up 144.31% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 15.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.40% returns over the last 6 months and 57.07% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.00 7.75 0.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.00 7.75 0.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.05 0.15 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.58 8.07 0.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.54 -1.22 0.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.31 0.10
Depreciation 0.37 0.37 0.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.21 0.29 0.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.83 -0.22 -0.82
Other Income 0.21 0.97 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 0.75 -0.81
Interest 1.52 1.53 1.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.13 -0.78 -2.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.13 -0.78 -2.03
Tax -- 0.49 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.13 -1.27 -2.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.13 -1.27 -2.03
Equity Share Capital 28.52 28.52 28.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 -0.27 -0.71
Diluted EPS -0.75 -0.27 -0.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.75 -0.27 -0.71
Diluted EPS -0.75 -0.27 -0.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
