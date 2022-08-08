Oriental Trimex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 144.31% Y-o-Y
August 08, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Trimex are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2022 up 144.31% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.
Oriental Trimex shares closed at 15.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.40% returns over the last 6 months and 57.07% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Trimex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|7.75
|0.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|7.75
|0.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.15
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.58
|8.07
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.54
|-1.22
|0.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.31
|0.10
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.37
|0.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.21
|0.29
|0.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.83
|-0.22
|-0.82
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.97
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.75
|-0.81
|Interest
|1.52
|1.53
|1.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-0.78
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.13
|-0.78
|-2.03
|Tax
|--
|0.49
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.13
|-1.27
|-2.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.13
|-1.27
|-2.03
|Equity Share Capital
|28.52
|28.52
|28.52
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-0.27
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-0.27
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.75
|-0.27
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.75
|-0.27
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited