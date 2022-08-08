Oriental Trimex Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 144.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in June 2022 up 144.31% from Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in June 2022 down 4.96% from Rs. 2.03 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 15.55 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.40% returns over the last 6 months and 57.07% over the last 12 months.