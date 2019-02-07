Oriental Trimex Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore, up 290.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.71 crore in December 2018 up 290.43% from Rs. 9.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2018 up 363.47% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.19 crore in December 2018 up 173.16% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2017.

Oriental Trimex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2017.

Oriental Trimex shares closed at 11.00 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -29.26% returns over the last 6 months and -24.66% over the last 12 months.