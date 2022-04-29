Oriental RI Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore, up 37.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore in March 2022 up 37.19% from Rs. 26.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.79 crore in March 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.43 crore in March 2022 up 3.38% from Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2021.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2021.

Oriental RI shares closed at 129.45 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.35% returns over the last 6 months and 146.10% over the last 12 months.