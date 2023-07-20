English
    Oriental RI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.48 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Rail Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.48 crore in June 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 down 49.19% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 37.23% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

    Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

    Oriental RI shares closed at 60.65 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.47% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Rail Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.4825.8432.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.4825.8432.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.8524.5519.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.200.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.802.040.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.522.702.51
    Depreciation0.310.350.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.505.102.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.93-9.095.19
    Other Income0.480.570.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.40-8.525.68
    Interest1.011.040.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.39-9.564.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.39-9.564.71
    Tax0.60-2.331.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.79-7.233.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.79-7.233.52
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.33-1.340.65
    Diluted EPS0.33-1.340.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.33-1.340.65
    Diluted EPS0.33-1.340.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:33 am

