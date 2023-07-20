Oriental RI Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.48 crore, up 10.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.48 crore in June 2023 up 10.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 down 49.19% from Rs. 3.52 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 37.23% from Rs. 5.91 crore in June 2022.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

Oriental RI shares closed at 60.65 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.47% over the last 12 months.