Oriental RI Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.39 crore, up 46.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.39 crore in June 2021 up 46.79% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2021 up 48.22% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021 up 0.42% from Rs. 2.40 crore in June 2020.

Oriental RI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Oriental RI shares closed at 62.40 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)