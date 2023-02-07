Oriental RI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore in December 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 23.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 68.8% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.