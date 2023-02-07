English
    Oriental RI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:13 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Rail Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore in December 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 23.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 68.8% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

    Oriental Rail Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.7045.9823.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.7045.9823.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.5928.3413.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.381.431.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.062.00-1.15
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.133.052.25
    Depreciation0.250.250.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.353.393.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.947.523.89
    Other Income0.410.470.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.357.994.31
    Interest1.161.160.46
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.196.843.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.196.843.85
    Tax0.281.740.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.915.102.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.915.102.92
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.950.54
    Diluted EPS0.170.950.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.170.950.54
    Diluted EPS0.170.950.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
