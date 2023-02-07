Oriental RI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore, up 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.70 crore in December 2022 up 28.98% from Rs. 23.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 68.8% from Rs. 2.92 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2022 down 43.11% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in December 2021.

Oriental RI shares closed at 58.80 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.98% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.