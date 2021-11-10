Oriental RI Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 53.27 crore, down 16.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.27 crore in September 2021 down 16.94% from Rs. 64.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.62 crore in September 2021 up 12.43% from Rs. 5.00 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.15 crore in September 2021 up 4.96% from Rs. 9.67 crore in September 2020.

Oriental RI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in September 2020.

Oriental RI shares closed at 115.60 on November 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.61% returns over the last 6 months and 201.04% over the last 12 months.