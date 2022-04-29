Oriental RI Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore, down 17.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.53 crore in March 2022 down 17.78% from Rs. 61.46 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2022 up 49.68% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.96 crore in March 2022 up 17.59% from Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2021.

Oriental RI EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2021.

Oriental RI shares closed at 129.45 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given 50.35% returns over the last 6 months and 146.10% over the last 12 months.