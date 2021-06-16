Oriental RI Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.46 crore, down 29.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.46 crore in March 2021 down 29.01% from Rs. 86.58 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021 down 60.57% from Rs. 7.33 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.47 crore in March 2021 down 34.8% from Rs. 12.99 crore in March 2020.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.36 in March 2020.

Oriental RI shares closed at 54.10 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.66% returns over the last 6 months and 68.01% over the last 12 months.