    Oriental RI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.81 crore, up 130.99% Y-o-Y

    July 20, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Rail Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.81 crore in June 2023 up 130.99% from Rs. 40.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 up 45.99% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.91 crore in June 2023 up 35.18% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022.

    Oriental RI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

    Oriental RI shares closed at 60.65 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.47% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Rail Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.81120.3840.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.81120.3840.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.24109.6427.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.170.200.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.87-0.48-6.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.144.383.77
    Depreciation1.821.761.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses8.7812.195.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.54-7.318.13
    Other Income0.560.630.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.09-6.688.63
    Interest5.324.623.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.77-11.305.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.77-11.305.21
    Tax1.33-3.281.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.44-8.013.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.44-8.013.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.44-8.013.72
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.01-1.490.69
    Diluted EPS1.01-1.490.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.01-1.490.69
    Diluted EPS1.01-1.490.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 20, 2023 09:46 am

