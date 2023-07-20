Oriental RI Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.81 crore, up 130.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.81 crore in June 2023 up 130.99% from Rs. 40.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.44 crore in June 2023 up 45.99% from Rs. 3.72 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.91 crore in June 2023 up 35.18% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022.

Oriental RI EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in June 2022.

Oriental RI shares closed at 60.65 on July 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -21.28% returns over the last 6 months and -47.47% over the last 12 months.