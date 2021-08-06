Oriental RI Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore, down 14.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.17 crore in June 2021 down 14.68% from Rs. 31.84 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2021 down 36.91% from Rs. 2.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2021 down 29.04% from Rs. 6.68 crore in June 2020.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2020.

Oriental RI shares closed at 62.40 on August 05, 2021 (BSE)