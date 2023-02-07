Oriental RI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore, up 155.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore in December 2022 up 155.34% from Rs. 41.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 49.03% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.65% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.