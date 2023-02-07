English
    Oriental RI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore, up 155.34% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Rail Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore in December 2022 up 155.34% from Rs. 41.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 49.03% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.65% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

    Oriental Rail Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.2858.2941.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.2858.2941.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials91.2540.2326.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.381.431.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.24-5.36-4.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.794.553.18
    Depreciation1.711.691.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.425.297.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9710.455.71
    Other Income0.470.490.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.4410.946.19
    Interest4.643.361.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.807.584.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.807.584.66
    Tax0.822.080.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.985.503.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.985.503.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.985.503.89
    Equity Share Capital5.395.395.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.020.72
    Diluted EPS0.371.020.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.371.020.72
    Diluted EPS0.371.020.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited