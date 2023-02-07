Oriental RI Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore, up 155.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.28 crore in December 2022 up 155.34% from Rs. 41.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in December 2022 down 49.03% from Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.15 crore in December 2022 up 22.65% from Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2021.

Oriental RI shares closed at 58.80 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -46.98% returns over the last 6 months and -57.33% over the last 12 months.