Oriental RI Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore, down 33.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.62 crore in December 2021 down 33.64% from Rs. 62.72 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.89 crore in December 2021 down 18.19% from Rs. 4.75 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.46 crore in December 2021 down 15.42% from Rs. 8.82 crore in December 2020.

Oriental RI EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.72 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2020.

Oriental RI shares closed at 126.90 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)