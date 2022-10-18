Oriental Hotels Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore, up 69.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.29 crore in September 2022 up 69.33% from Rs. 52.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.92 crore in September 2022 up 319.72% from Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.70 crore in September 2022 up 384.91% from Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2021.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 77.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.07% over the last 12 months.