Oriental Hotels Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore, up 231.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.14 crore in September 2021 up 231.05% from Rs. 15.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.97 crore in September 2021 up 71.94% from Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.30 crore in September 2021 up 142.57% from Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2020.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 41.60 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.81% returns over the last 6 months and 109.57% over the last 12 months.