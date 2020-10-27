Oriental Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore, down 77.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore in September 2020 down 77.07% from Rs. 68.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2020 down 600% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2020 down 204.97% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 20.00 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.