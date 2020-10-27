Oriental Hotels Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore, down 77.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.75 crore in September 2020 down 77.07% from Rs. 68.68 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.71 crore in September 2020 down 600% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2020 down 204.97% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2019.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 20.00 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.61% returns over the last 6 months and -42.86% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.75
|4.30
|68.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.75
|4.30
|68.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.76
|0.59
|7.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.70
|18.35
|21.83
|Depreciation
|6.65
|6.77
|7.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.92
|9.76
|34.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.28
|-31.17
|-2.11
|Other Income
|2.18
|3.25
|6.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.10
|-27.92
|4.82
|Interest
|5.87
|5.06
|6.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-24.97
|-32.98
|-1.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-24.97
|-32.98
|-1.82
|Tax
|-7.26
|-9.58
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.71
|-23.40
|-2.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.71
|-23.40
|-2.53
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.99
|-1.31
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 27, 2020 09:33 am