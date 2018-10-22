Oriental Hotels Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore, down 6.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 81.82 crore in September 2018 down 6.33% from Rs. 87.35 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 78.69 crore in September 2018 up 2406.05% from Rs. 3.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in September 2018 down 41.91% from Rs. 18.35 crore in September 2017.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 4.41 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.18 in September 2017.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 36.00 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -2.31% over the last 12 months.