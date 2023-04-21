English
    Oriental Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore, up 68.62% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore in March 2023 up 68.62% from Rs. 65.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2023 up 1289.84% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2023 up 160.52% from Rs. 13.88 crore in March 2022.

    Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

    Oriental Hotels shares closed at 84.35 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 33.15% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations111.17105.2465.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations111.17105.2465.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10.7310.876.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.9120.5219.14
    Depreciation5.795.836.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.7642.0128.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.9826.014.68
    Other Income4.395.532.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3731.547.07
    Interest4.755.085.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6226.461.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.6226.461.97
    Tax7.837.790.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.7918.671.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.7918.671.28
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.001.050.07
    Diluted EPS1.001.050.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.001.050.07
    Diluted EPS1.001.050.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

