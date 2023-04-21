Oriental Hotels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore, up 68.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 111.17 crore in March 2023 up 68.62% from Rs. 65.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.79 crore in March 2023 up 1289.84% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.16 crore in March 2023 up 160.52% from Rs. 13.88 crore in March 2022.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2022.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 84.35 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.23% returns over the last 6 months and 33.15% over the last 12 months.