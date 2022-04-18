Oriental Hotels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 65.93 crore, up 24.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.93 crore in March 2022 up 24.99% from Rs. 52.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2022 up 127.59% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.88 crore in March 2022 up 90.14% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 66.55 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.91% returns over the last 6 months and 186.85% over the last 12 months.