Oriental Hotels Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore, down 23.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.12 crore in March 2020 down 23.19% from Rs. 92.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 65.38% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2020 down 48.83% from Rs. 21.40 crore in March 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 24.05 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.74% over the last 12 months.