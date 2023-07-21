Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.93 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.93 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 88.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2023 up 10.01% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 down 0.04% from Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2022.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 91.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.63% returns over the last 6 months and 42.60% over the last 12 months.