English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.93 crore, up 4.34% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.93 crore in June 2023 up 4.34% from Rs. 88.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.20 crore in June 2023 up 10.01% from Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 down 0.04% from Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2022.

    Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.62 in June 2022.

    Oriental Hotels shares closed at 91.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.63% returns over the last 6 months and 42.60% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Hotels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.93111.1788.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.93111.1788.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.2310.738.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7022.9118.54
    Depreciation5.785.795.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.0445.7636.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1825.9818.84
    Other Income4.864.392.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.0430.3721.30
    Interest4.594.755.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.4525.6215.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.4525.6215.78
    Tax4.257.834.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.2017.7911.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.2017.7911.09
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.000.62
    Diluted EPS0.681.000.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.681.000.62
    Diluted EPS0.681.000.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Oriental Hotels #Results
    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!