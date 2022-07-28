 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore, up 257.88% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.11 crore in June 2022 up 257.88% from Rs. 24.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.09 crore in June 2022 up 165.89% from Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.83 crore in June 2022 up 327.95% from Rs. 11.77 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.94 in June 2021.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 64.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 75.14% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.11 65.93 24.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.11 65.93 24.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.65 6.51 2.59
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.54 19.14 17.56
Depreciation 5.53 6.81 6.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 36.55 28.79 17.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.84 4.68 -19.01
Other Income 2.46 2.39 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.30 7.07 -18.23
Interest 5.52 5.10 5.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.78 1.97 -23.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.78 1.97 -23.65
Tax 4.69 0.69 -6.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.09 1.28 -16.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.09 1.28 -16.83
Equity Share Capital 17.86 17.86 17.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.07 -0.94
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.07 -0.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.07 -0.94
Diluted EPS 0.62 0.07 -0.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Oriental Hotels #Results
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
