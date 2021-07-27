Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 472.56% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in June 2021 up 472.56% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2021 up 28.08% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.77 crore in June 2021 up 44.35% from Rs. 21.15 crore in June 2020.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 36.35 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.34% returns over the last 6 months and 86.89% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.62
|52.75
|4.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.62
|52.75
|4.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.59
|5.97
|0.59
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.56
|14.90
|18.35
|Depreciation
|6.46
|8.67
|6.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.02
|26.04
|9.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.01
|-2.83
|-31.17
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.46
|3.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.23
|-1.37
|-27.92
|Interest
|5.42
|5.33
|5.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.65
|-6.70
|-32.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.65
|-6.70
|-32.98
|Tax
|-6.82
|-2.06
|-9.58
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.83
|-4.64
|-23.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.83
|-4.64
|-23.40
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.26
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-0.26
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|-0.26
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|-0.26
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited