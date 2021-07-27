Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore, up 472.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.62 crore in June 2021 up 472.56% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.83 crore in June 2021 up 28.08% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.77 crore in June 2021 up 44.35% from Rs. 21.15 crore in June 2020.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 36.35 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.34% returns over the last 6 months and 86.89% over the last 12 months.