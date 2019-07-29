Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.10 crore, down 18.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.10 crore in June 2019 down 18.6% from Rs. 81.20 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2019 down 60.06% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2019 down 26.64% from Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2018.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 35.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.