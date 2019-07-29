Oriental Hotels Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.10 crore, down 18.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.10 crore in June 2019 down 18.6% from Rs. 81.20 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.73 crore in June 2019 down 60.06% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in June 2019 down 26.64% from Rs. 8.86 crore in June 2018.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 35.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.10
|92.59
|81.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.10
|92.59
|81.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.30
|9.23
|8.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.35
|24.68
|24.38
|Depreciation
|6.89
|8.37
|6.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.29
|40.75
|39.74
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.73
|9.56
|1.57
|Other Income
|2.34
|3.47
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|13.03
|2.30
|Interest
|6.58
|5.93
|7.63
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.97
|7.10
|-5.33
|Exceptional Items
|-0.78
|-15.10
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.75
|-8.00
|-5.33
|Tax
|-2.02
|-7.48
|-1.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.73
|-0.52
|-3.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.73
|-0.52
|-3.58
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.03
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.03
|-0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.03
|-0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.03
|-0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited