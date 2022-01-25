Oriental Hotels Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore, up 76.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.01 crore in December 2021 up 76.85% from Rs. 42.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.14 crore in December 2021 up 193.58% from Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021 up 1208.72% from Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2020.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 52.30 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.88% returns over the last 6 months and 119.29% over the last 12 months.