Oriental Hotels Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 42.98 crore, down 48.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.98 crore in December 2020 down 48.69% from Rs. 83.77 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.63 crore in December 2020 down 264.09% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.72 crore in December 2020 down 91.22% from Rs. 19.60 crore in December 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 25.10 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.