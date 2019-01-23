Oriental Hotels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.81 crore, down 2.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.81 crore in December 2018 down 2.91% from Rs. 92.50 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2018 up 526.58% from Rs. 2.37 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2018 up 16.3% from Rs. 17.97 crore in December 2017.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.83 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 45.00 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 0.45% returns over the last 6 months and -26.17% over the last 12 months.