 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Oriental Hotels reports standalone Q3 profit at Rs 18.67 crore

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

The company, part of the Taj Group of Hotels, has reported standalone profit at Rs 7.14 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

Oriental Hotels Ltd has reported a standalone profit at Rs 18.67 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, part of the Taj Group of Hotels, has reported standalone profit at Rs 7.14 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2022 the standalone profit grew to Rs 40.68 crore as against a net loss at Rs 14.66 crore registered in the corresponding period of previous year, Oriental Hotels Ltd said in a statement.

The standalone total income during the quarter under review went up to Rs 110.77 crore from Rs 79.01 crore recorded in the same period of previous year.