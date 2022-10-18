 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Hotels Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.80 crore, up 69.66% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 88.80 crore in September 2022 up 69.66% from Rs. 52.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2022 up 207.33% from Rs. 7.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in September 2022 up 375% from Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2021.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2021.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 77.25 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.08% returns over the last 6 months and 96.07% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 88.80 88.61 52.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 88.80 88.61 52.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 8.71 8.65 5.18
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.46 18.54 17.05
Depreciation 5.50 5.53 6.43
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.30 36.69 25.53
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.83 19.20 -1.85
Other Income 2.51 2.46 0.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.34 21.66 -0.99
Interest 4.77 5.52 5.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.57 16.14 -6.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.57 16.14 -6.82
Tax 4.52 4.69 -1.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.05 11.45 -4.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.05 11.45 -4.83
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -3.00 -1.51 -2.67
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 8.05 9.94 -7.50
Equity Share Capital 17.86 17.86 17.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.45 0.56 -0.42
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.56 -0.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.62 0.56 -0.27
Diluted EPS 0.45 0.56 -0.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
