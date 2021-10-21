Oriental Hotels Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.34 crore, up 231.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.34 crore in September 2021 up 231.27% from Rs. 15.80 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.50 crore in September 2021 up 67.85% from Rs. 23.33 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.44 crore in September 2021 up 143.11% from Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2020.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 41.60 on October 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 87.81% returns over the last 6 months and 109.57% over the last 12 months.