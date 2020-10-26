Oriental Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, down 77.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in September 2020 down 77.15% from Rs. 69.14 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.33 crore in September 2020 down 153.86% from Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2020 down 252.78% from Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2019.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 20.10 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.80
|71.28
|66.55
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.80
|71.28
|66.55
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.76
|6.96
|7.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.70
|20.93
|22.35
|Depreciation
|6.65
|6.87
|6.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.94
|33.45
|32.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.25
|3.07
|-2.41
|Other Income
|1.98
|1.04
|2.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.27
|4.11
|-0.07
|Interest
|5.87
|4.80
|6.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.14
|-0.69
|-6.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.14
|-0.69
|-7.43
|Tax
|-7.26
|-0.54
|-2.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.88
|-0.15
|-5.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.88
|-0.15
|-5.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.45
|1.30
|-2.14
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.33
|1.15
|-7.55
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.06
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.06
|-0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|0.06
|-0.42
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|0.06
|-0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
