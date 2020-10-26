Oriental Hotels Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore, down 77.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.80 crore in September 2020 down 77.15% from Rs. 69.14 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.33 crore in September 2020 down 153.86% from Rs. 9.19 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.62 crore in September 2020 down 252.78% from Rs. 8.26 crore in September 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 20.10 on October 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given 15.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.57% over the last 12 months.