Oriental Hotels Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.08 crore, up 25.25% Y-o-Y

Apr 18, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.08 crore in March 2022 up 25.25% from Rs. 52.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2022 up 100.68% from Rs. 5.91 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in March 2022 up 92.03% from Rs. 7.28 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 66.55 on April 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.91% returns over the last 6 months and 186.85% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.08 76.30 52.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.08 76.30 52.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.51 7.60 5.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.14 17.87 14.90
Depreciation 6.81 6.56 8.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.84 31.07 26.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.78 13.20 -2.84
Other Income 2.39 3.01 1.45
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.17 16.21 -1.39
Interest 5.10 5.85 5.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.07 10.36 -6.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2.07 10.36 -6.72
Tax 0.69 2.96 -2.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.38 7.40 -4.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.38 7.40 -4.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.34 1.80 -1.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.04 9.20 -5.91
Equity Share Capital 17.86 17.86 17.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.52 -0.33
Diluted EPS -- 0.52 -0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.08 0.52 -0.33
Diluted EPS -- 0.52 -0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Oriental Hotels #Results
first published: Apr 18, 2022 08:44 am
