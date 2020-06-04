Oriental Hotels Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.28 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.28 crore in March 2020 down 23.23% from Rs. 92.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2020 down 56.27% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2020 down 49% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2019.

Oriental Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 24.05 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.74% over the last 12 months.