you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oriental Hotels Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.28 crore, down 23.23% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.28 crore in March 2020 down 23.23% from Rs. 92.85 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2020 down 56.27% from Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.98 crore in March 2020 down 49% from Rs. 21.53 crore in March 2019.

Oriental Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 24.05 on June 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -33.19% returns over the last 6 months and -42.74% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations71.2884.1692.85
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations71.2884.1692.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials6.968.649.23
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.9321.4524.68
Depreciation6.876.908.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses33.4535.4140.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0711.769.68
Other Income1.041.373.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.1113.1313.16
Interest4.806.005.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.697.137.23
Exceptional Items-----15.10
P/L Before Tax-0.697.13-7.87
Tax-0.542.05-7.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.155.08-0.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.155.08-0.39
Minority Interest----1.79
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.302.231.22
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.157.312.62
Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----515.95
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.41--
Diluted EPS0.060.41--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.060.41--
Diluted EPS0.060.41--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited




First Published on Jun 4, 2020 01:13 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Oriental Hotels #Results

