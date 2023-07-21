English
    Oriental Hotels Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore, up 4.49% Y-o-Y

    July 21, 2023 / 11:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.59 crore in June 2023 up 4.49% from Rs. 88.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2023 down 25.65% from Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.45 crore in June 2023 down 13.76% from Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2022.

    Oriental Hotels EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in June 2022.

    Oriental Hotels shares closed at 91.55 on July 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.63% returns over the last 6 months and 42.60% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.59111.4088.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.59111.4088.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.2310.738.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.7022.9118.54
    Depreciation5.785.795.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.2145.7936.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.6726.1819.20
    Other Income1.004.412.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.6730.5921.66
    Interest4.594.755.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.0825.8416.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.0825.8416.14
    Tax4.257.834.69
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.8318.0111.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.8318.0111.45
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.442.73-1.51
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.3920.749.94
    Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.160.56
    Diluted EPS0.411.160.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.411.160.56
    Diluted EPS0.411.160.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 21, 2023 11:11 pm

