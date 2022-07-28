Oriental Hotels Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore, up 259.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.61 crore in June 2022 up 259.04% from Rs. 24.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.94 crore in June 2022 up 145.18% from Rs. 22.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.19 crore in June 2022 up 331.8% from Rs. 11.73 crore in June 2021.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in June 2021.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 64.45 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.08% returns over the last 6 months and 75.14% over the last 12 months.