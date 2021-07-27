Oriental Hotels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y
July 27, 2021 / 07:32 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore in June 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2020.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 36.35 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.34% returns over the last 6 months and 86.89% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.68
|52.76
|71.28
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.68
|52.76
|71.28
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.59
|5.97
|6.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.56
|14.90
|20.93
|Depreciation
|6.46
|8.67
|6.87
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.04
|26.06
|33.45
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.97
|-2.84
|3.07
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.45
|1.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.19
|-1.39
|4.11
|Interest
|5.42
|5.33
|4.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.61
|-6.72
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.61
|-6.72
|-0.69
|Tax
|-6.82
|-2.06
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.79
|-4.66
|-0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.79
|-4.66
|-0.15
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.21
|-1.25
|1.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.00
|-5.91
|1.15
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.33
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.33
|0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.33
|0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.33
|0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited