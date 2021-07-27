Oriental Hotels Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24.68 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'21 Mar'21 Mar'20 Net Sales/Income from operations 24.68 52.76 71.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 24.68 52.76 71.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 2.59 5.97 6.96 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 17.56 14.90 20.93 Depreciation 6.46 8.67 6.87 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 17.04 26.06 33.45 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.97 -2.84 3.07 Other Income 0.78 1.45 1.04 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -18.19 -1.39 4.11 Interest 5.42 5.33 4.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.61 -6.72 -0.69 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -23.61 -6.72 -0.69 Tax -6.82 -2.06 -0.54 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -16.79 -4.66 -0.15 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -16.79 -4.66 -0.15 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.21 -1.25 1.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.00 -5.91 1.15 Equity Share Capital 17.86 17.86 17.86 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.23 -0.33 0.06 Diluted EPS -1.23 -0.33 0.06 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.23 -0.33 0.06 Diluted EPS -1.23 -0.33 0.06 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited