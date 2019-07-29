Oriental Hotels Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.55 crore, down 18.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 66.55 crore in June 2019 down 18.36% from Rs. 81.52 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2019 down 97.13% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2019 down 24.97% from Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2018.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 35.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.55
|92.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.55
|92.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.30
|9.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.35
|24.68
|Depreciation
|6.89
|8.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|32.42
|40.89
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.41
|9.69
|Other Income
|2.34
|3.48
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|13.17
|Interest
|6.58
|5.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.65
|7.24
|Exceptional Items
|-0.78
|-15.10
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.43
|-7.86
|Tax
|-2.02
|-7.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.41
|-0.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.41
|-0.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.14
|3.01
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.55
|2.63
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|0.15
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|0.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited