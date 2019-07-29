Oriental Hotels Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 66.55 crore, down 18.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.55 crore in June 2019 down 18.36% from Rs. 81.52 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.55 crore in June 2019 down 97.13% from Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in June 2019 down 24.97% from Rs. 9.09 crore in June 2018.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 35.35 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -25.03% returns over the last 6 months and -21.09% over the last 12 months.