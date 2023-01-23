Oriental Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.70 crore, up 38.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:Net Sales at Rs 105.70 crore in December 2022 up 38.53% from Rs. 76.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.53 crore in December 2022 up 68.8% from Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.67 crore in December 2022 up 47.87% from Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2021.
Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.
|Oriental Hotels shares closed at 69.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and 32.98% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.70
|88.80
|76.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.70
|88.80
|76.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.87
|8.71
|7.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.52
|19.46
|17.87
|Depreciation
|5.83
|5.50
|6.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|42.03
|37.30
|31.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.45
|17.83
|13.20
|Other Income
|1.39
|2.51
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.84
|20.34
|16.21
|Interest
|5.08
|4.77
|5.85
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.76
|15.57
|10.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.76
|15.57
|10.36
|Tax
|7.78
|4.52
|2.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|14.98
|11.05
|7.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|14.98
|11.05
|7.40
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.55
|-3.00
|1.80
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|15.53
|8.05
|9.20
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|0.45
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|0.45
|0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.87
|0.62
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|0.87
|0.45
|0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited