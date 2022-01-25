MARKET NEWS

Oriental Hotels Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore, up 77.36% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.30 crore in December 2021 up 77.36% from Rs. 43.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.20 crore in December 2021 up 185.66% from Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2021 up 1216.18% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020.

Oriental Hotels EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.60 in December 2020.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 52.30 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 43.88% returns over the last 6 months and 119.29% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Hotels
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations76.3052.3443.02
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations76.3052.3443.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.605.185.78
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost17.8717.0515.37
Depreciation6.566.436.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.0725.5320.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.20-1.85-5.49
Other Income3.010.860.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.21-0.99-4.93
Interest5.855.835.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.36-6.82-10.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax10.36-6.82-10.68
Tax2.96-1.99-3.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.40-4.83-7.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.40-4.83-7.62
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates1.80-2.67-3.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.20-7.50-10.74
Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.52-0.42-0.60
Diluted EPS0.52-0.42-0.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.52-0.27-0.60
Diluted EPS0.52-0.42-0.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Oriental Hotels #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 11:11 am

