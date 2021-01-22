Oriental Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in December 2020 down 48.88% from Rs. 84.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2020 down 246.92% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 91.36% from Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 25.10 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.