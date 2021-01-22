Oriental Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y
January 22, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in December 2020 down 48.88% from Rs. 84.16 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2020 down 246.92% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 91.36% from Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2019.
Oriental Hotels shares closed at 25.10 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.
|Oriental Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.02
|15.80
|69.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.02
|15.80
|69.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.78
|2.76
|7.51
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.37
|14.70
|21.83
|Depreciation
|6.66
|6.65
|7.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.70
|12.94
|34.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.49
|-21.25
|-1.73
|Other Income
|0.56
|1.98
|2.95
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.93
|-19.27
|1.22
|Interest
|5.75
|5.87
|6.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.68
|-25.14
|-5.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.68
|-25.14
|-5.42
|Tax
|-3.06
|-7.26
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.62
|-17.88
|-6.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.62
|-17.88
|-6.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-3.12
|-5.45
|-3.06
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-10.74
|-23.33
|-9.19
|Equity Share Capital
|17.86
|17.86
|17.86
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-1.31
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-1.31
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|-1.31
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|-1.31
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited