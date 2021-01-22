MARKET NEWS

Oriental Hotels Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore, down 48.88% Y-o-Y

January 22, 2021 / 05:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Oriental Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.02 crore in December 2020 down 48.88% from Rs. 84.16 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.74 crore in December 2020 down 246.92% from Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020 down 91.36% from Rs. 20.03 crore in December 2019.

Oriental Hotels shares closed at 25.10 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.67% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations43.0215.8069.14
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations43.0215.8069.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.782.767.51
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.3714.7021.83
Depreciation6.666.657.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses20.7012.9434.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.49-21.25-1.73
Other Income0.561.982.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.93-19.271.22
Interest5.755.876.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.68-25.14-5.42
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-10.68-25.14-5.42
Tax-3.06-7.260.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-7.62-17.88-6.13
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-7.62-17.88-6.13
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-3.12-5.45-3.06
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-10.74-23.33-9.19
Equity Share Capital17.8617.8617.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.60-1.31-0.51
Diluted EPS-0.60-1.31-0.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.60-1.31-0.51
Diluted EPS-0.60-1.31-0.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jan 22, 2021 05:44 pm

