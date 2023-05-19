English
    Oriental Carbon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 103.52 crore, down 5.34% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.52 crore in March 2023 down 5.34% from Rs. 109.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.54 crore in March 2023 up 166.59% from Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.01 crore in March 2023 up 49.67% from Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2022.

    Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 11.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.33 in March 2022.

    Oriental Carbon shares closed at 757.80 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.18% returns over the last 6 months and -5.54% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.52102.83109.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.52102.83109.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.6633.0040.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.170.830.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.081.803.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.5712.2511.22
    Depreciation6.807.346.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.2132.3438.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0415.278.78
    Other Income0.170.821.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.2116.0910.19
    Interest3.012.772.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.2013.328.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.2013.328.10
    Tax3.662.893.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.5410.434.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.5410.434.33
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5610.444.33
    Diluted EPS11.5610.444.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5610.444.33
    Diluted EPS11.5610.444.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

