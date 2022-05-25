 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Carbon Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 109.36 crore, up 4.71% Y-o-Y

May 25, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 109.36 crore in March 2022 up 4.71% from Rs. 104.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.33 crore in March 2022 down 82.51% from Rs. 24.76 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in March 2022 down 56.78% from Rs. 38.66 crore in March 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.78 in March 2021.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 802.40 on May 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.29% returns over the last 6 months and -18.05% over the last 12 months.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 109.36 95.39 104.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 109.36 95.39 104.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.29 35.81 27.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.06 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.53 -3.36 3.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.22 11.36 10.44
Depreciation 6.52 5.64 5.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.97 32.34 27.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.78 13.60 30.45
Other Income 1.41 0.43 2.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.19 14.03 32.88
Interest 2.09 1.26 1.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.10 12.77 31.47
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.10 12.77 31.47
Tax 3.77 2.20 6.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.33 10.57 24.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.33 10.57 24.76
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 10.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 10.58 24.78
Diluted EPS 4.33 10.58 24.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.33 10.58 24.78
Diluted EPS 4.33 10.58 24.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 25, 2022 09:44 am
