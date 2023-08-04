Oriental Carbon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.70 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.70 crore in June 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 136.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 13.97 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2022.

Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.98 in June 2022.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 841.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -6.56% over the last 12 months.