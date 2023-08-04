English
    Oriental Carbon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 108.70 crore, down 20.28% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 108.70 crore in June 2023 down 20.28% from Rs. 136.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.29 crore in June 2023 up 9.43% from Rs. 13.97 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.59 crore in June 2023 up 17.7% from Rs. 27.69 crore in June 2022.

    Oriental Carbon EPS has increased to Rs. 15.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.98 in June 2022.

    Oriental Carbon shares closed at 841.60 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.81% returns over the last 6 months and -6.56% over the last 12 months.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations108.70103.52136.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations108.70103.52136.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.5734.6665.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.042.170.04
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.351.08-12.85
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.8512.5712.68
    Depreciation7.046.806.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.0428.2143.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8118.0420.03
    Other Income1.740.170.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.5518.2120.87
    Interest3.103.012.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4515.2018.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.4515.2018.44
    Tax7.163.664.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.2911.5413.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.2911.5413.97
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3011.5613.98
    Diluted EPS15.3011.5613.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.3011.5613.98
    Diluted EPS15.3011.5613.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

