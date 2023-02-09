Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 95.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.