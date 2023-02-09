 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 95.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.

Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 102.83 122.16 95.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 102.83 122.16 95.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.00 45.51 35.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.83 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.80 7.35 -3.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.25 12.39 11.36
Depreciation 7.34 6.98 5.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.34 37.40 32.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.27 12.53 13.60
Other Income 0.82 0.51 0.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.09 13.04 14.03
Interest 2.77 2.51 1.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.32 10.53 12.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.32 10.53 12.77
Tax 2.89 2.76 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.43 7.77 10.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.43 7.77 10.57
Equity Share Capital 9.99 9.99 9.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.44 7.78 10.58
Diluted EPS 10.44 7.78 10.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.44 7.78 10.58
Diluted EPS 10.44 7.78 10.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited