Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 95.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.58 in December 2021.

Read More

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 721.55 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.98% returns over the last 6 months and -20.58% over the last 12 months.