    Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Oriental Carbon and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore in December 2022 up 7.8% from Rs. 95.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.43 crore in December 2022 down 1.33% from Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.12% from Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021.

    Oriental Carbon and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations102.83122.1695.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations102.83122.1695.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.0045.5135.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.83----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.807.35-3.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2512.3911.36
    Depreciation7.346.985.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.3437.4032.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2712.5313.60
    Other Income0.820.510.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.0913.0414.03
    Interest2.772.511.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3210.5312.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.3210.5312.77
    Tax2.892.762.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.437.7710.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.437.7710.57
    Equity Share Capital9.999.999.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.447.7810.58
    Diluted EPS10.447.7810.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.447.7810.58
    Diluted EPS10.447.7810.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
