Oriental Carbon Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95.39 crore, down 9.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.39 crore in December 2021 down 9.7% from Rs. 105.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.57 crore in December 2021 down 62.86% from Rs. 28.45 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.67 crore in December 2021 down 54.04% from Rs. 42.80 crore in December 2020.

Oriental Carbon EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 28.47 in December 2020.

Oriental Carbon shares closed at 967.65 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.22% returns over the last 6 months and 3.03% over the last 12 months.